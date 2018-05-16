UCF to Play Alabama in November...in College Basketball

Central Florida finally got Bama — just not in the sport it originally wanted.

UCF was the only FBS team to go undefeated last season, winning the ACC. But they were left out of the playoff and went on to beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl.

Alabama lost to Auburn during the season, but the Crimson Tide made the playoff. The team beat Georgia 26–23 in overtime for the national championship.

Now this led many UCF fans to proclaim themselves the real national champions, with UCF throwing a parade and giving its players national championship rings to recognize the undefeated season.

While Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban refuted the national champions claim, that didn't stop fans from declaring the ever popular "We want Bama" in hopes of proving who's really the best.

Luckily for both schools, the matchup is now on the table, albeit in a different sport.

UCF vs. Bama? You got it.



The ink is dry.



📰 https://t.co/WGYXa5fXsB pic.twitter.com/MEkwSHqEkj — UCF Knights (@UCFKnights) May 16, 2018

The two schools will meet November 29 to face off on the basketball court instead of the gridiron.

It's the second game in a home-and-home series after UCF defeated then No. 24 Alabama in Tuscaloosa last season. The victory was the Knights' first true road win over a ranked team in program history.