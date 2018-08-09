No. 3 Georgia will visit No. 24 South Carolina on Sept. 8 in a Saturday afternoon SEC East matchup.

Kirby Smart's Bulldogs are the favorites to win with South Carolina looking to secure its first win against Georgia since 2014.

The Gamecocks are fresh off a commanding 49-15 win over Coastal Carolina. Georgia cruised to a 45-0 victory against Austin Peay.

Saturday's game in Columbia will be the SEC opener for both teams.

How to watch:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live online with CBS All Access.

Next three games:

Georgia: vs. Middle Tennessee State (9/15), at Missouri (9/22), vs. Tennessee (9/29)

South Carolina: vs. Marshall (9/15), at Vanderbilt (9/22), at Kentucky (9/29)