The two programs last met in 2012.
Clemson and LSU have agreed to a future home-and-home series to be play between the 2025 and 2026 seasons, the programs announced Wednesday.
In 2025, Clemson will host LSU at Clemson Memorial Stadium. In 2026, the teams will meet at LSU's Tiger Stadium.
Death Valley vs. Death Valley— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 15, 2018
Mike the Tiger vs. Howard's Rock
Four Notes vs. 25 Seconds
2025 & 2026https://t.co/r25InxcOqz pic.twitter.com/A6MqU9jhIh
The last time the schools met was in 2012, when Dabo Swinney led Clemson to a 25-24 win over Les Miles' LSU in the Chick-fil-A Bowl.
LSU currently leads the all-time series with a 2-1 record in head-to-head matchups.