Clemson and LSU have agreed to a future home-and-home series to be play between the 2025 and 2026 seasons, the programs announced Wednesday.

In 2025, Clemson will host LSU at Clemson Memorial Stadium. In 2026, the teams will meet at LSU's Tiger Stadium.

Death Valley vs. Death Valley

Mike the Tiger vs. Howard's Rock

Four Notes vs. 25 Seconds

2025 & 2026

The last time the schools met was in 2012, when Dabo Swinney led Clemson to a 25-24 win over Les Miles' LSU in the Chick-fil-A Bowl.

LSU currently leads the all-time series with a 2-1 record in head-to-head matchups.