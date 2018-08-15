The Alabama Crimson Tide went 11-1 straight up during the regular season last year before eventually going on to win the College Football Playoff to secure their fifth national championship in the last nine years. The Crimson Tide are once again projected to be the best team in the SEC and in all of college football in 2018.

Alabama's season win total is set at 11 wins at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. This is exactly where the line should be set as the Crimson Tide have finished with exactly 11 wins six times in the last seven years. 2016 was the one exception when that squad finished the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record.

The OVER 11 really isn't a bad wager; while it will result in a push most of the time, an undefeated season for the Crimson Tide is far more likely than a two-loss regular season, especially with no meeting against Georgia and the Iron Bowl against Auburn at home.

The Georgia Bulldogs were one of the most dominant teams in college football last season going 13-2 SU and 10-4-1 ATS with an 11-1 record during the regular season. Georgia's win total is set at 10.5 this season, and while this doesn't leave much room for error, the OVER is a strong play here. The road slate is relatively forgiving facing South Carolina, Missouri, LSU and Kentucky, and key SEC East games against Florida and Auburn both come at home.

Moving into a potential UNDER bet, the Auburn Tigers have their win total set at nine for 2018. Auburn lost four seniors on its offensive line and faces a brutal schedule with the Washington Huskies in its season opener and November road games in Georgia and Alabama. And early games against LSU and Arkansas could be tricky with an offensive line still getting up to game speed. Auburn's defense should be stout, but getting to 10 wins will be tough.

Rounding out the rest of the SEC's win totals are Mississippi State (8.5), Florida (8), South Carolina (7.5), LSU (7), Texas A&M (7), Missouri (6.5), Ole Miss (6), Arkansas (5.5), Kentucky (5.5), Tennessee (5.5), and Vanderbilt (4.5). After going just 1-7 in conference play last season and 4-8 SU overall, Arkansas still has plenty of problems on defense and is a good candidate to remain UNDER 5.5 wins.