The Clemson Tigers went 11-1 straight up and 7-4-1 against the spread in 12 regular season games last year before crushing Miami in the ACC Championship Game and then getting crushed by Alabama in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers will try to build on that campaign with another ACC title and another trip to the College Football Playoff.

Clemson's season win total is set at 11 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Dabo Swinney has built this program up as one of the absolute best in the nation, and they are priced accordingly.

This is a tough call at 11 wins; the Tigers face some tough road environments in Texas A&M, Georgia Tech and Florida State this season. But they will do so with one of the best defensive lines in the country and should wreak havoc on teams on both sides of the ball. Each of the last two regular seasons finished 11-1 with the only loss coming as a favorite of over three touchdowns.

Lines on Clemson's two biggest threats in the ACC also seem quite accurate with Miami at 9.5 wins and Virginia Tech at 8.5. Both of these teams should land right around nine wins this season, with the deciding game for both teams on the win totals line potentially coming when they meet at Virginia Tech in November. Miami gets four of its last six games on the road this season while Virginia Tech gets four of its last five at home.

Hovering in the middle of the pack in the 2018 college football win totals in the ACC are Florida State (7.5 wins), Louisville (7.0), North Carolina State (7.0), Boston College (6.5), Wake Forest (6.5), Duke (6.0) and Georgia Tech (6.0). With a winnable slate of road games (besides its trip to Clemson) and one of the best quarterbacks in the conference in Ryan Finley, look for North Carolina State to get to eight wins for the second straight season and go OVER the seven-win total.

Rounding out the conference are North Carolina (5.5), Syracuse (5.5), Pittsburgh (5.0) and Virginia (5.0). Even though the total is low, there may be some value in the UNDER five wins for Pittsburgh. The Panthers will have their hands full in conference play and have a brutal out-of-conference lineup that includes Penn State, Notre Dame and Central Florida.