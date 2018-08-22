Big 12 Win Totals: Oklahoma Won't Miss a Beat With Kyler Murray at QB

Kyler Murray's decision to stay in school to start at quarterback despite being selected in the first round of the MLB draft makes Oklahoma a legitimate playoff contender, and bettors shouldn't be afraid to take the over on 10 wins for the Sooners. 

By OddsShark
August 22, 2018

The Oklahoma Sooners went 11-1 straight up and 7-5 against the spread during the regular season last year before defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 41-17 in the Big 12 title game, and then losing to Georgia in a thrilling 54-48 playoff game. Oklahoma will try to enter the post-Baker Mayfield era without missing a step in 2018.

Oklahoma's season win total is set at 10 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The OVER 10 wins on the Sooners may be the best bet in the conference this year. Kyler Murray's decision to stay in school to start at quarterback despite being selected in the first round of the MLB draft makes Oklahoma a legitimate playoff contender. All signs point to Murray being the real deal and the Sooners play only four true road games in 2018; it's hard to find three defeats for an outright loss here.

The Texas Longhorns, second to Oklahoma on the Big 12 championship odds, are a much tougher call with their win total set at 8.5. The running game and defense should be major strengths, but Shane Buechele or Sam Ehlinger will need to take a step forward for this team to reach nine wins. The talent is there, but a tough schedule that includes an interesting out-of-conference game against USC makes this a pretty strong line.

With the Oklahoma State Cowboys' total going off at eight wins, the UNDER 8 could be a nice value play. The Cowboys have a lot of talent around running back Justice Hill to replace on offense and there isn't much to love about this defense. Home games against Boise State, Texas, and West Virginia will all be tough, and road games at Kansas State, Oklahoma and TCU will be uphill battles.

Outside of the Kansas Jayhawks who have their win total set at just three wins, not much separates the rest of the conference in TCU at 7.5 wins, West Virginia at 7, Iowa State and Kansas State at 6.5, and Baylor and Texas Tech at 6. There aren't any slam dunks in this group, but West Virginia's offensive prowess should make the OVER 7 a good play, and Texas Tech's hole at quarterback and tough schedule makes the UNDER 6 worth consideration.

