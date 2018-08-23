The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers have met in the College Football Playoff in each of the last three seasons. If the odds on these two programs to make the playoffs are any indication, the Crimson Tide and the Tigers may be headed for another postseason thriller this season.

Alabama is the biggest favorite on the odds to make the College Football Playoff, going off at -300 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. This makes plenty of sense; the Crimson Tide have been to the College Football Playoff in all four years of its existence and have won at least 11 games over their last seven seasons.

The price is right here on the defending champions but the chalk doesn't make a play too appetizing. The Crimson Tide not making the playoff would pay +240.

The Clemson Tigers may be the best bet on the board to make the playoffs going off at -140 to do so (and +110 to miss). Clemson returns the majority of what was one of the best defenses in the country last season, and quarterback Kelly Bryant should take a step forward in 2018 with a year of experience now under his belt.

The Tigers have a favorable schedule in the ACC, and the playoff committee would likely give them a pass for a single loss as ACC champions as well. This -140 price is a great one on which to take a shot.

With only four playoff spots available, not many teams around the nation have a legitimate shot at getting in. The top contenders to do so include Ohio State (Yes +160, No -200), Georgia (Yes +175, No -220), Michigan (Yes +300, No -400), Washington (Yes +300, No -400), Oklahoma (Yes +375, No -550), Wisconsin (Yes +375, No -550), Penn State (Yes +500, No -800), and Notre Dame (Yes +600, No -1000).

Of this group, bets on Ohio State to not make the playoffs at -200 and on Oklahoma to make them at +375 look like good values. The Buckeyes are an elite team but will have their work cut out for them in a loaded Big Ten. Oklahoma's path in a Big 12 conference it should be able to handle is less daunting, and the price is nice.