Oklahoma will host Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic in Norman, Okla. in Week 1 of the college football season.

The Sooners enter 2018 seeking a return to the College Football Playoff, but Oklahoma has some big shoes to fill under center. Redshirt junior Kyler Murray will replace Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield. This will mark Murray's second start as a Sooner.

Florida Atlantic will aim to continue its momentum from last season's 11–3 campaign. The Owls went 8–0 in Conference USA, winning the conference title for the first time in school history.

Here's how to watch Saturday's matchup.

TV channel: FOX

Game time: Saturday, Sept. 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online here.

Next three games:

Oklahoma: vs. UCLA 9/8; at Iowa State 9/15; vs. Army 9/22

Florida Atlantic: vs. Air Force 9/8; vs Bethune-Cookman 9/15; at Central Florida 9/21