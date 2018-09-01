How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Florida Atlantic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Sept. 1. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 01, 2018

Oklahoma will host Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic in Norman, Okla. in Week 1 of the college football season.

The Sooners enter 2018 seeking a return to the College Football Playoff, but Oklahoma has some big shoes to fill under center. Redshirt junior Kyler Murray will replace Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield. This will mark Murray's second start as a Sooner. 

Florida Atlantic will aim to continue its momentum from last season's 11–3 campaign. The Owls went 8–0 in Conference USA, winning the conference title for the first time in school history. 

Here's how to watch Saturday's matchup.

TV channel: FOX

Game time: Saturday, Sept. 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online here.

Next three games:

Oklahoma: vs. UCLA 9/8; at Iowa State 9/15; vs. Army 9/22

Florida Atlantic: vs. Air Force 9/8; vs Bethune-Cookman 9/15; at Central Florida 9/21

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)