No. 5 Ohio State hosts Oregon State to open the season on Saturday.

Ohio State's investigation into how head coach Urban Meyer handled domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith has clouded the team for the past month. The investigation concluded last week and resulted in a three game suspension for Meyer suspension. Athletic director Gene Smith was also suspended without from Aug. 31-Sept. 16.

Last season, Ohio State went 12–2 and beat USC 24–7 in the Cotton Bowl. Ryan Day will serve as the interim head coach for Meyer during his suspension.

Oregon State went 1–11 last year with that lone win coming against Portland State.

How to watch

Game time: Saturday, Sept. 1, Noon ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch live here.

Next Three Games:

Oregon State: vs. Southern Utah (9/8), at Nevada (9/15), vs. Arizona (9/22)

Ohio State: vs. Rutgers (9/8), at TCU (9/15), vs. Tulane (9/22)