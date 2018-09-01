How to Watch Oregon State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Broadcast Info

Here's how to watch Oregon State vs. Ohio State online.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 01, 2018

No. 5 Ohio State hosts Oregon State to open the season on Saturday. 

Ohio State's investigation into how head coach Urban Meyer handled domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith has clouded the team for the past month. The investigation concluded last week and resulted in a three game suspension for Meyer suspension. Athletic director Gene Smith was also suspended without from Aug. 31-Sept. 16.

Last season, Ohio State went 12–2 and beat USC 24–7 in the Cotton Bowl. Ryan Day will serve as the interim head coach for Meyer during his suspension. 

Oregon State went 1–11 last year with that lone win coming against Portland State. 

How to watch

Game time: Saturday, Sept. 1, Noon ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch live here

Next Three Games:

Oregon State: vs. Southern Utah (9/8), at Nevada (9/15), vs. Arizona (9/22)

Ohio State: vs. Rutgers (9/8), at TCU (9/15), vs. Tulane (9/22)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)