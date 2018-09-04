Which Games Featuring Group of Five Teams Are the Smartest Plays on the Board?

Don't be afraid to bet on FAU after it got blown out in its first game against Oklahoma. Lane Kiffin and the Owls have a favorable matchup against Air Force in Week 2.

By OddsShark
September 04, 2018

The Florida Atlantic Owls finished the 2017 season on a run consisting of 10-0 straight up and 8-2 against the spread records. After getting blown out in their season-opening game on the road against Oklahoma over the weekend, look for the Owls to bounce back this Saturday hosting the Air Force Falcons.

Florida Atlantic is a 10-point home favorite on the college football betting lines over Air Force at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Falcons were absolutely torched by the run last season allowing six rushing yards per carry which was dead last in the nation. Devin Singletary rushed for 1,920 yards and 32 touchdowns last season and should have a field day against the group.

This line has already moved from Florida Atlantic as a seven-point favorite to a 10-point favorite as smart bettors aren't worried about the Owls' 63-14 loss to Oklahoma or Air Force's 38-0 win over Stony Brook last week. You shouldn't be either; the Owls should rush their way to a win by two touchdowns or more in this one.

Another team looking to bounce back from a disappointing showing is the Arizona Wildcats, who lost as an 11-point home favorite to BYU last Saturday. The Wildcats have the talent to be one of the best teams in the Pac-12 South this year and Saturday's loss should light a fire under this squad.

The Houston Cougars should have a nice season in American Athletic Conference play this year, but given Arizona's superior talent and no chance that this game gets overlooked after a loss, the Wildcats are the play on the road as 4.5-point underdogs for Saturday.

UNLV doesn't have anything to bounce back from. Sure, the Rebels lost 43-21 on the road against USC, but they covered the spread as 24.5-point underdogs and looked great in rushing for 308 yards and giving the Trojans an early scare before they eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter. Facing a UTEP team that is 0-13 SU and 2-10-1 ATS over its last 13 games, UNLV should roll to a big win and cover as 24.5-point favorites.

And if you love good defense, you should steer clear of Arkansas at Colorado State on Saturday. These two teams both have abhorrent defenses with problems at all three levels. Given that both teams also have capable offenses, this one should sail OVER its posted total of 67.5 points.

