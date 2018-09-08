Stanford will host in-state rival USC on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 8:30 p.m. EST in Palo Alto in a Week 2 top-25 matchup.

The No. 17 Trojans faced the No. 10 Cardinals in last year's Pac-12 Championship game, which USC won 31-28, and earlier in the season in a home blowout.

This year's early conference contest is comes on the heels of a season opening 43-21 victory for the Trojans over UNLV. USC and true freshman QB JT Daniels now hit the road for a tough two-game stretch against Stanford and then Texas.

Stanford sucessfully shut down San Diego State in their home opener Friday, 31-10.

How to watch:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Watch the game live online via Fox Sports Go.

Next three games:

Stanford: vs. UC Davis (9/15), at Oregon (9/22), at Notre Dame (9/29)

USC: at Texas (9/15), vs. Washington State (9/21), at Arizona (9/29)