How to Watch USC vs. Stanford: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch USC at Stanford on Saturday, Sept. 8. 

By Emily Caron
September 04, 2018

Stanford will host in-state rival USC on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 8:30 p.m. EST in Palo Alto in a Week 2 top-25 matchup. 

The No. 17 Trojans faced the No. 10 Cardinals in last year's Pac-12 Championship game, which USC won 31-28, and earlier in the season in a home blowout.

This year's early conference contest is comes on the heels of a season opening 43-21 victory for the Trojans over UNLV. USC and true freshman QB JT Daniels now hit the road for a tough two-game stretch against Stanford and then Texas. 

Stanford sucessfully shut down San Diego State in their home opener Friday, 31-10.

How to watch: 

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Watch the game live online via Fox Sports Go

Next three games:

Stanford: vs. UC Davis (9/15), at Oregon (9/22), at Notre Dame (9/29)

USC: at Texas (9/15), vs. Washington State (9/21), at Arizona (9/29)

 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)