Georgia State scored just once last week against N.C. State, when running back Destin Coates scored on a speed-option play from eight yards out on the Panthers' opening drive. It gave them the lead less than three minutes into the game.

However, the advantage wouldn't last. Georgia State ended up losing the game, 41-7, but Panthers head coach Shawn Elliott apparently celebrated his team's lone score with some emphasis.

Elliott told reporters on Wednesday that he tore his right bicep while fist pumping after the play and he will have surgery on his arm next week.

Also, Georgia State HC Shawn Elliott told us he tore his right bicep in an aggressive fist bump after their TD at NC State last week. will need surgery next week. He laughed telling us he isn't stoic on the sideline. Can't wait to see his passion Fri night on @espn vs Memphis — Olivia Harlan Dekker (@Olivia_Harlan) September 12, 2018

It's difficult to tell at which point during Elliott's jubilation that he sustained his injury. The television broadcast showed him high-fiving several players as they returned to the sideline both after the touchdown and ensuing extra point.

I did some in-depth research and found several fist pumps and high-fives from Shawn Elliott after Georgia State's opening drive touchdown against NC State. It's hard to spot where Elliott may have torn his bicep. pic.twitter.com/aXfcpQqQez — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 12, 2018

Elliott is not the first Georgia State coach to injure himself celebrating.

When the Panthers men's basketball team won the 2015 Sun Belt title, coach Ron Hunter tore his achilles while celebrating. Then, when the team upset second-seeded Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Hunter memorably fell out of a chair he used to assist him while he coached from the sideline, inspiring memes across the social mediasphere.

Elliott likely won't need a chair to support his injured arm when Georgia State faces Memphis on Friday night, but his energy should be on full display during the nationally-broadcast matchup.