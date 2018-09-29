No. 21 Michigan State will wrap up nonconference play this weekend when it hosts the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday, Sept. 29 in Spartan Stadium.

The Spartans (2-1) are coming off of their first Big Ten game with a win over Indiana in Week 4 after a bye in Week 3. Michigan State is favored by 28 1/2 points, the largest spread in the series since it began in 1991.

Central Michigan is just 1-3 so far after three straight losses to start the season. The Chippewas secured their first win in Week 4, defeating Maine 17-5 after switching things up under center. QB Tony Poljan started for Central Michigan in the first three games but dual-threat quarterback Tommy Lazzaro took the field in his place against Maine for his first career start. Although Lazzaro was under center, Poljan was still on the field last week - only as a receiver. Michigan State has prepared for both players to be at quarteback this weekend.

Saturday’s game marks the 11th meeting between the two Michigan schools. The Spartans lead the all-time series, 7-3, and have won three straight over the Chippewas, including a 30-10 victory in the last meeting at Spartan Stadium in 2015.

How to watch:

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch the game live online on FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Michigan State: vs. Northwestern (10/6), at Penn State (10/13), vs. Michigan (10/20)

Central Michigan: vs. Buffalo (10/6), vs. Ball State (10/13), vs. Western Michigan (10/20)