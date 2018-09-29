How to Watch Michigan State vs. Central Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Michigan State vs. Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 29.

By Emily Caron
September 20, 2018

No. 21 Michigan State will wrap up nonconference play this weekend when it hosts the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday, Sept. 29 in Spartan Stadium. 

The Spartans (2-1) are coming off of their first Big Ten game with a win over Indiana in Week 4 after a bye in Week 3. Michigan State is favored by 28 1/2 points, the largest spread in the series since it began in 1991. 

Central Michigan is just 1-3 so far after three straight losses to start the season. The Chippewas secured their first win in Week 4, defeating Maine 17-5 after switching things up under center. QB Tony Poljan started for Central Michigan in the first three games but dual-threat quarterback Tommy Lazzaro took the field in his place against Maine for his first career start. Although Lazzaro was under center, Poljan was still on the field last week - only as a receiver. Michigan State has prepared for both players to be at quarteback this weekend.

Saturday’s game marks the 11th meeting between the two Michigan schools. The Spartans lead the all-time series, 7-3, and have won three straight over the Chippewas, including a 30-10 victory in the last meeting at Spartan Stadium in 2015. 

How to watch:

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch the game live online on FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Michigan State: vs. Northwestern (10/6), at Penn State (10/13), vs. Michigan (10/20)

Central Michigan: vs. Buffalo (10/6), vs. Ball State (10/13), vs. Western Michigan (10/20)

