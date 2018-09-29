Tennessee vs. Georgia: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch Tennessee vs. Georgia online or on television

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 25, 2018

No. 2 Georgia will host divisional opponent Tennessee in Athens on Saturday as the team continues its run at a second-consecutive national championship game appearance.

The Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0) are coming off of a 43-29 win over SEC opponent Missouri last week. Georgia quarterback Jake Fomm went 13-of-23 for 260 yards yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Despite the victory, Georgia is looking to bounce back from an at-times defensively shaky performance. The Bulldogs's defense gave up 172 yards rushing, 4.6 yards per carry and allowed four touchdown runs, an uncharacteristic performance from a defense that surrendered just eight rushing touchdowns last season.

Tennessee (2-2, 0-1) has struggled to be competitive against Power Five competitions this year with a 40-14 blowout loss to West Virginia in Week 1 and a 47-21 defeat against Florida last week.

The Bulldogs are 22-23-2 all-time against Tennessee.

How to watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live online on FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

