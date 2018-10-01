The NCAA approved one of three GoFundMe accounts set up to aid injured Tennessee State player Christion Abercrombie on Monday, according to The Tennessean.

Abercrombie, a sophomore, was placed in critical condition following emergency surgery on Saturday. He reportedly collapsed prior to halftime of Tennessee State's game against Vanderbilt after suffering a head injury during the second quarter.

Per The Tennessean, two other GoFundMe accounts were set up Monday. One by Fachon Reed, the sister of Tennessee State coach Ron Reed, and the other by Jake Waddell, a Nashville resident. Both were taken down at Tennessee State's request because of a potential NCAA rules violation.

Here is the only NCAA approved GoFundMe set up to assist with the support of Christion Abercrombie & his family. Per @NCAA legislation, Tennessee St is the only entity permitted to solicit funds for the student-athlete & his family.https://t.co/VrQGxlvxxx #StandWithChristion — TennesseeSt Football (@tsu_football) October 1, 2018

The Tennessean also reports that the NCAA told Tennessee State that other crowd-funding attempts could put Abercrombie's eligibility at risk. The school posted a tweet linking to the approved GoFundMe page, noting that it is "the only entity permitted to solicit funds" for Abercrombie and his family.

The goal of the approved GoFundMe account is to raise $250,000.

You can donate by clicking this link or visiting www.gofundme.com/tennessee-state-univ-athletics-dept.