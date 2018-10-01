NCAA Approves GoFundMe Launched to Assist Tennessee State Player Christion Abercrombie

The NCAA approved one of three GoFundMe accounts set up to aid injured Tennessee State player Christion Abercrombie.

By Kaelen Jones
October 01, 2018

The NCAA approved one of three GoFundMe accounts set up to aid injured Tennessee State player Christion Abercrombie on Monday, according to The Tennessean.

Abercrombie, a sophomore, was placed in critical condition following emergency surgery on Saturday. He reportedly collapsed prior to halftime of Tennessee State's game against Vanderbilt after suffering a head injury during the second quarter.

Per The Tennessean, two other GoFundMe accounts were set up Monday. One by Fachon Reed, the sister of Tennessee State coach Ron Reed, and the other by Jake Waddell, a Nashville resident. Both were taken down at Tennessee State's request because of a potential NCAA rules violation.

The Tennessean also reports that the NCAA told Tennessee State that other crowd-funding attempts could put Abercrombie's eligibility at risk. The school posted a tweet linking to the approved GoFundMe page, noting that it is "the only entity permitted to solicit funds" for Abercrombie and his family.

The goal of the approved GoFundMe account is to raise $250,000.

You can donate by clicking this link or visiting www.gofundme.com/tennessee-state-univ-athletics-dept.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)