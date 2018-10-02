The University of Georgia is investigating an alleged incident involving “racially derogatory comments” made toward a Georgia football player.

According to UGASports.com, the school has not specifically said anything about what was said, but did say an incident happened during Georgia's 38–12 win over Tennessee on Saturday.

"We are aware of a reported incident this weekend involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident at this time, I want to reemphasize that we do not c​ondone discriminatory behavior," Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said. "The University’s Equal Opportunity Office thoroughly reviews all reported violations of our Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy to ensure an appropriate response."

According to reports, the football player the comments were directed at was freshman quarterback Justin Fields.

“Put the n***er in...”- referring to Justin Fields is what a young adult white male screamed while surrounded by black students. — JoGo🐢 (@bigtimejg) September 29, 2018

According to the report, the inquiry is focused on Georgia first baseman Adam Sasser, a second-team SEC performer last season.

“I expect every member of our team to behave at all times in a way that upholds the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia, and it is disappointing when that doesn’t happen,” head coach Scott Stricklin said in a statement. “While I cannot comment on this matter, we cooperate fully in any investigation involving an alleged violation of University policies.”

Fields was the top recruit in the nation last season out of Kennesaw, Georgia. Fields has thrown for 147 yards and two touchdowns and with 115 rushing yards and three scores in five games for the second-ranked Bulldogs.

Georgia takes on Vanderbilt this Saturday.