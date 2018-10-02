Georgia Investigating Baseball Player's Alleged Racist Comments Directed At Football Player

Georgia investigating baseball player's alleged racist comments toward a member of the football team

By Scooby Axson
October 02, 2018

The University of Georgia is investigating an alleged incident involving “racially derogatory comments” made toward a Georgia football player.

According to UGASports.com, the school has not specifically said anything about what was said, but did say an incident happened during Georgia's 38–12 win over Tennessee on Saturday.

"We are aware of a reported incident this weekend involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident at this time, I want to reemphasize that we do not c​ondone discriminatory behavior," Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said. "The University’s Equal Opportunity Office thoroughly reviews all reported violations of our Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy to ensure an appropriate response."

According to reports, the football player the comments were directed at was freshman quarterback Justin Fields.

According to the report, the inquiry is focused on Georgia first baseman Adam Sasser, a second-team SEC performer last season.

“I expect every member of our team to behave at all times in a way that upholds the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia, and it is disappointing when that doesn’t happen,” head coach Scott Stricklin said in a statement. “While I cannot comment on this matter, we cooperate fully in any investigation involving an alleged violation of University policies.”

Fields was the top recruit in the nation last season out of Kennesaw, Georgia. Fields has thrown for 147 yards and two touchdowns and with 115 rushing yards and three scores in five games for the second-ranked Bulldogs.

Georgia takes on Vanderbilt this Saturday.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)