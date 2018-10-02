The UTEP Miners are 0-17 straight up and 4-12-1 against the spread over their last 17 games. The nation's longest active losing streak isn't likely to come to an end this Saturday as the Miners host the North Texas Mean Green.

North Texas is a 27-point road favorite in El Paso at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Last week, we correctly predicted that the Mean Green wouldn't cover the spread, and North Texas actually ended up losing the game outright 29-27 as the team's game-winning field goal attempt was blocked in the closing moments.

This is bad news for UTEP. North Texas has one of Conference USA's most explosive offenses averaging 494 yards and 44.4 points per game, and now the Mean Green have a chip on their shoulder coming off their first loss of the season. Look for them to take out their frustrations on one of the worst teams in the nation this Saturday with a big win and cover over the Miners.

Hawaii Warriors quarterback Cole McDonald has been sensational thus far in 2018, leading the nation in passing yards with 2,100 and touchdown passes with 24 all while throwing only two interceptions. McDonald's production has led the Warriors to a 5-1 SU record through their first six games and has the team one win away from becoming bowl eligible for just the second time over the last seven seasons.

The Warriors are a 3.5-point favorite on the college football odds at home against the Wyoming Cowboys this weekend. Wyoming is just 2-3 SU and 1-4 ATS over its first five games this season and is averaging a paltry 15.8 points per game over its last four games. Hawaii's offense has too big of an edge in this one and will eventually pull away with a win and cover.

And the UTSA Roadrunners have shaken off an 0-3 SU out-of-conference start to the season to win back-to-back games over Texas State and UTEP in Conference USA play. The Roadrunners get another weak opponent this Saturday in the 1-4 SU and 2-3 ATS Rice Owls. It won't be a blowout, but UTSA has enough to pick up an outright upset on the road as 2.5-point underdogs.