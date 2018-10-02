Report: QB Kelly Bryant Granted Release From Clemson

Quarterback Kelly Bryant has reportedly been granted his release papers to transfer from Clemson.

By Kaelen Jones
October 02, 2018

Senior quarterback Kelly Bryant has reportedly received his release papers from Clemson, according to Rivals' Woody Wommack.

Bryant is now free to transfer to other schools and can begin dialogue with other college coaches. The senior signal-caller graduated in May with a degree in history. He will have full year of eligibility left despite starting Clemson's first four games of the year because of the NCAA's new redshirt rules, which allow players to participate in four games and still use a redshirt that year.

Bryant announced he intention to transfer after Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney named true freshman Trevor Lawrence the starting quarterback ahead of their Week 5 matchup against Syracuse. Lawrence injured his neck during the contest, but is expected to start this week against Wake Forest.

Bryant, listed 6'3" and 225 pounds, started 14 games for Clemson last season en route to leading the Tigers to the College Football Playoff.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)