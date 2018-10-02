Report: QB Kelly Bryant Granted Release From Clemson

Senior quarterback Kelly Bryant has reportedly received his release papers from Clemson, according to Rivals' Woody Wommack.

Bryant is now free to transfer to other schools and can begin dialogue with other college coaches. The senior signal-caller graduated in May with a degree in history. He will have full year of eligibility left despite starting Clemson's first four games of the year because of the NCAA's new redshirt rules, which allow players to participate in four games and still use a redshirt that year.

Bryant announced he intention to transfer after Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney named true freshman Trevor Lawrence the starting quarterback ahead of their Week 5 matchup against Syracuse. Lawrence injured his neck during the contest, but is expected to start this week against Wake Forest.

Bryant, listed 6'3" and 225 pounds, started 14 games for Clemson last season en route to leading the Tigers to the College Football Playoff.