NC State Schedules Matchup With East Carolina to Replace Games Canceled By Hurricane Florence

The last time NC State and East Carolina played was in September of 2016.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 02, 2018

NC State and East Carolina both had a game canceled earlier this season due to Hurricane Florence. Both teams will make up that missed game by playing each other on Dec. 1, NC State announced Tuesday.

The Wolfpack were scheduled to host West Virginia on Sept. 15. The Pirates were supposed to play at Virginia Tech on the same day.

NC State will host the Dec. 1 contest so the Wolfpack get back the non-conference home game they lost and East Carolina gets back a road contest against an ACC team.

The game will kickoff at noon so the additional traffic around Carter-Finley Stadium does not interfere with a concert scheduled later that night at nearby PNC Arena. If either team reaches its conference championship, the game will be canceled.

NC State is No. 23 in the nation with a 4-0 record and is 1-0 in ACC play. The 2-2 Pirates are 0-1 in the AAC.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)