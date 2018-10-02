NC State and East Carolina both had a game canceled earlier this season due to Hurricane Florence. Both teams will make up that missed game by playing each other on Dec. 1, NC State announced Tuesday.

The Wolfpack were scheduled to host West Virginia on Sept. 15. The Pirates were supposed to play at Virginia Tech on the same day.

NC State will host the Dec. 1 contest so the Wolfpack get back the non-conference home game they lost and East Carolina gets back a road contest against an ACC team.

The game will kickoff at noon so the additional traffic around Carter-Finley Stadium does not interfere with a concert scheduled later that night at nearby PNC Arena. If either team reaches its conference championship, the game will be canceled.

NC State is No. 23 in the nation with a 4-0 record and is 1-0 in ACC play. The 2-2 Pirates are 0-1 in the AAC.