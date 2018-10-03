Former Clemson RB C.J. Fuller Dies at 22

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fuller played on Clemson's 2016 national championship team.

By Jenna West
October 03, 2018

Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller has died at the age of 22, the university confirmed in a statement Wednesday.

Details on Fuller's death have not been released at this time.

"Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” head coach Dabo Swinney said in the statement. "I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all, his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”

Fuller played on Clemson's 2016 national championship team and started at running back for the first three games of the 2017 season. In three seasons, Fuller recorded 599 rushing yards with four touchdowns.

Last March, Fuller, former teammate Jadar Johnson and Duke defensive lineman Quaven Ferguson were arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon while committing a crime. The three men allegedly robbed a former teammate's apartment while he was at practice.

