Georiga has dismissed senior first baseman Adam Sasser from the baseball team after accusations surfaced that Sasser used a racial slur during Georiga's football game against Tennessee. The school announced the release on Wednesday in a press release.

Sassers' racially derrogatory comment was directed at Bulldogs freshman quarterback Justin Fields.

“I expect every member of our team to behave at all times in a way that upholds the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia, and it is disappointing when that doesn’t happen,” head baseball coach Scott Stricklin said in a statement earlier this week.

Football head coach Kirby Smart added: "If what I read and heard is true, it's really unacceptable behavior, that's not who we are at Georgia. We're trying to build a program on tolerance and mutual respect. And you can't control what other people say, but the expectation is the people who are part of our program and attending our games share the same beliefs we do."

Sasser was a second-team All-SEC selection last spring after hitting .317 with 10 homers and 44 RBIs in his junior season. The senior's dismissal comes just as fall baseball begins.

Fields was the No. 1 recruit in the nation last season out of Kennesaw, Georgia. He has thrown for 147 yards and two touchdowns with 115 rushing yards and three scores in five games for the second-ranked Bulldogs, who are 5-0 on the season so far. Per Smart, Fields was not phased by the racist comment.

"Justin's great," he told Seth Emerson of The Athletic. "Justin's worried about Vanderbilt."

Georgia hosts Vanderbilt this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.