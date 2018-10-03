Highest-Paid NCAA Football Coaches: Nick Saban, Urban Meyer… and Lovie Smith?

Lovie Smith made the list? 

By Emily Caron
October 03, 2018

In an unsurprising turn of events, Alabama's dynasty-maker Nick Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to five national championships during his tenure, is the highest paid college football coach in 2018, raking in over $8.3 million this year. Saban is also eligible for up to $1.1 million in bonus money. 

Ohio State's Urban Meyer takes the No. 2 slot with a $7.6 million salary for 2018, with Michigan's Jim Harbaugh coming in a close third with $7.504 million. Harbaugh's max bonus of $1,325,000, however, tops Meyer's by over half a million dollars. Jimbo Fisher's new position at the helm of Texas A&M's program puts him at No. 4 with $7.5 million flat, while Auburn's Gus Malzahn rounds out the top-5. 

The SEC and the Big Ten combine for nine of the top-10 spots. The five SEC schools atop the list shell out whopping $35,180,600 to their coaches, while the Big Ten's top three coaches combine for a guaranteed salary of $20.1 million.

While college football's most storied programs take the cake when it comes to paying their coaches the big bucks, a few unexpected names made the list. Illinois's Lovie Smith snuck his way into the No. 13 spot with a $5 million salary, while Iowa's Kirk Ferentz managed the No. 17 slot with a $2,875,000 bonus on a $4.7 million base. 

See the top-20 highest paid coaches below: 

1) Nick Saban, Alabama

2) Urban Meyer, Ohio State

3) Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

4) Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

5) Gus Malzahn, Auburn

6) Kirby Smart, Georgia

7) Dabo Swinney, Clemson

8) Dan Mullen, Florida

9) Tom Herman, Texas

10) Scott Frost, Nebraska

11) Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

12) Willie Taggart, Florida State

13) Lovie Smith, Illinois

14) Gary Patterson, Texas Christian

15) James Franklin, Penn State

16) Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

17) Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

18) Mark Dantonio, Michigan State

19) Chris Petersen, Washington

20) David Shaw, Stanford

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)