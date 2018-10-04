Alabama head coach Nick Saban always seems riled up about something, even when the Crimson Tide are winning. This week, the six-time national champion turned his ire to something off the field: Alabama's student section.

Saban said he was displeased with the number of unfilled seats in the student section at Bryant Denny Stadium as Alabama cruised to 56-14 victory over Louisiana–Lafayette on Saturday, bringing the team to 5–0 this season.

"I can honestly say I was a little disappointed there weren’t more students at the last game,” Saban told the media on Wednesday. “I think we’re trying to address that. I don’t think they’re entitled to anything, either.”

Saban suggested making student attendance first-come, first-serve. He also added, "they introduce our players and nobody even cheers."

Watch Saban's full comments on the Alabama student section below.

Nick Saban's full comment on the student section not being full for recent games: pic.twitter.com/aVDrxlc1Me — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) October 4, 2018

Led by Heisman candidate Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama has outscored opponents by 41.2 points per game this season, scoring 50-plus points twice.

The Crimson Tide fan base will get another chance to prove their mettle to Saban on Saturday as Alabama hosts Arkansas. Kickoff slated for noon ET.