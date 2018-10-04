Nick Saban 'a Little Disappointed' in Alabama Student Section's Attendance

Alabama has outscored opponents by an average of 41.2 points despite any possible attendance problems.

By Michael Shapiro
October 04, 2018

Alabama head coach Nick Saban always seems riled up about something, even when the Crimson Tide are winning. This week, the six-time national champion turned his ire to something off the field: Alabama's student section. 

Saban said he was displeased with the number of unfilled seats in the student section at Bryant Denny Stadium as Alabama cruised to 56-14 victory over Louisiana–Lafayette on Saturday, bringing the team to 5–0 this season. 

"I can honestly say I was a little disappointed there weren’t more students at the last game,” Saban told the media on Wednesday. “I think we’re trying to address that. I don’t think they’re entitled to anything, either.”

Saban suggested making student attendance first-come, first-serve. He also added, "they introduce our players and nobody even cheers."

Watch Saban's full comments on the Alabama student section below.

Led by Heisman candidate Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama has outscored opponents by 41.2 points per game this season, scoring 50-plus points twice.

The Crimson Tide fan base will get another chance to prove their mettle to Saban on Saturday as Alabama hosts Arkansas. Kickoff slated for noon ET. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)