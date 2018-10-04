Stonehill College junior offensive lineman Marc Tarabocchia was found dead early Tuesday morning, the school announced.

A spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's office confirmed to Sports Illustrated that Tarabocchia's body was found at W.B. Stadium after an apparent suicide. The Stonehill College Police Department responded to a call at the complex around 4 a.m. and kept it closed until 10 a.m., the department said in a series of tweets.

"The entire Stonehill community is deeply saddened by the passing of Marc Tarabocchia," college President Dean O'Keefe said in a statement. "We send our most sincere condolences to Marc's family, friends and loved ones, his fellow students and teammates during this difficult time."

Tarabocchia, 20, was a Ramsey, N.J., native and an offensive lineman majoring in accounting at Stonehill College. In his hometown, he was a track record-holder at his high school, also participating in wrestling in addition to track and football.

"I would like to send my deepest sympathies and prayers to Marc's family," head football coach Eli Gardner said in a press release. "I will remember Marc as a caring and smart individual, and good friend to all within the football program here at Stonehill."