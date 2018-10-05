Watch: Tim Tebow Says Alabama Fans Are 'Getting So Entitled'

Tim Tebow said Alabama fans should be showing up to support their team no matter what, especially the students.

By Emily Caron
October 05, 2018

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is not the only one with words for the Crimson Tide's student section. Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, a national champion himself, weighed in on Saban's comments about the number of unfilled seat at Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama's 56-14 win over Louisiana.

Saban was disappointed with the attendance in Alabama's student section despite the team's dominant 5-0 season so far. The reason? Alabama fans are entitled, according to Tebow.

"I think the fans are getting so entitled there at Alabama, specifically the students," Tebow said in an appearance on ESPN's First Take. "Listen, as a student, you've done nothing to win all these titles, okay? You spent a little bit of your daddy's money to show up at a game and to go to school there, but [if] you say you're the best fans in college football you need to show up."

He continued: "I don't care if you're playing Louisiana whoever or Hoover High School, you show up to the game and you support your team."

Watch Tebow's full take on the situation below:

The Crimson Tide fan base will get another next chance to prove themselves when Alabama hosts Missouri on Oct. 13. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

