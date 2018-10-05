Duquesne University running back Marquis Brown died Thursday night after jumping from the 16th floor of a residence hall, the university confirmed in a statement Friday morning.

"The Duquesne University community is deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred on campus on Thursday, October 4, at approximately 10:30 p.m.," the school said. "A student athlete on the University's football team, Marquis Brown, a junior from Washington, D.C., in the McAnulty College of Liberal Arts, jumped out of a 16th floor window of Brottier Hall after campus police arrived in response to a reported disturbance."

The junior running back was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital in critical condition where he later died. The university said that foul play is not suspected but the Pittsburgh Police Department's investigation into Brown's death is still ongoing.

Brown's high school coach at DeMatha Catholic and former teammate Anthony McFarland, now a running back for the University of Maryland, took to Twitter upon hearing the news.

The DeMatha family is mourning the loss of Marquis "Jaylen" Brown '16. Prayers are requested for his family during this difficult time. We love you JB! 😥 #OneDeMathaForever pic.twitter.com/SJNV3KXiSg — Elijah Brooks (@DMCoachBrooks) October 5, 2018

A memorial service is being planned for Sunday evening on campus. Details of the service will be shared when plans are finalized.