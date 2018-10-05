Duquesne University RB Marquis Brown Dies After Falling From 16th Floor of Residence Hall

Brett Carlsen / Getty Contributor

Marquis Brown was transported to the hospital in critical condition after Thursday night's fall but died shortly after his arrival.

By Emily Caron
October 05, 2018

Duquesne University running back Marquis Brown died Thursday night after jumping from the 16th floor of a residence hall, the university confirmed in a statement Friday morning.

"The Duquesne University community is deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred on campus on Thursday, October 4, at approximately 10:30 p.m.," the school said. "A student athlete on the University's football team, Marquis Brown, a junior from Washington, D.C., in the McAnulty College of Liberal Arts, jumped out of a 16th floor window of Brottier Hall after campus police arrived in response to a reported disturbance."

The junior running back was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital in critical condition where he later died. The university said that foul play is not suspected but the Pittsburgh Police Department's investigation into Brown's death is still ongoing.

Brown's high school coach at DeMatha Catholic and former teammate Anthony McFarland, now a running back for the University of Maryland, took to Twitter upon hearing the news.

A memorial service is being planned for Sunday evening on campus. Details of the service will be shared when plans are finalized.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)