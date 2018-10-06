The Alabama-Arkansas game kicked off without normal camera placement as lightning in the Fayetteville area caused a technical weather delay.

Per company policy, the cameramen are not allowed man certain cameras due to safety concerns when there is lightning in the area, ESPN's Peter Burns explained. Cameramen perched atop Razorback Stadium were removed from their placement, resulting in limited views for ESPN's broadcast.

Without the network's best camera angles, the broadcast featured some extremely far away football during the first quarter of play.

Here's what Alabama's first extra point attempt looked like on the broadcast:

The Alabama-Arkansas broadcast is having camera issues because of lightning. This is what the Alabama extra point looked like: pic.twitter.com/QmHkdnr9gs — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 6, 2018

Naturally, viewers were surprised by what they were watching.

Alabama-Arkansas is currently being broadcast via Google Earth — Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) October 6, 2018

How Alabama and Arkansas fans watching the game at home. pic.twitter.com/zMN5Qgbgov — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) October 6, 2018

Here is an instant replay of that fumble pic.twitter.com/4SBnWLmPAN — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) October 6, 2018

Others enjoyed the odd experience:

Can confirm. The camera issues for Alabama-Arkansas make this game actually more awesome. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 6, 2018

By the end of the first quarter, the weather had cleared and ESPN regained full use of all of its cameras.