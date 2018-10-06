How to Watch Auburn vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Auburn at Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 6.

By Emily Caron
October 06, 2018

Auburn, the No. 8 team in the country, visits Mississippi State on Saturday for a Week 6 primetime showdown.

The SEC West foes will face off under the lights as the Bulldogs look to secure their first conference win with an upset over the Tigers. Mississippi State (3-2) started the season off 3-0 before suffering two consecutive losses to Kentucky and Florida. The Gators trumped the Bulldogs last week by just one touchdown as Mississippi State QB Nick Fitzgerald and his offense failed to find the end zone, notching just six points off of two field goals.

Auburn (4-1), on the other hand, enters the conference contest fresh off of back-to-back wins over Arkansas and Southern Mississippi in Week's 4 and 5, respectively. The Tigers quarterback Jarrett Stidham completed 19-of-33 attempts for 245 yards and two touchdowns in the team's win over Southern Miss.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch: 

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Watch the game online with WatchESPN.

Next three games: 

Auburn: vs. Tennessee (10/13), at Mississippi (10/20), vs. Texas A&M (11/3)

Mississippi State: at LSU (10/20), vs. Texas A&M (10/27), at Louisiana Tech (11/3)

