ESPN's College GameDay is live from the State Fair of Texas Saturday morning for the Red River Showdown between No. 19 Texas and No. 7 Oklahoma.
GameDay's Week 6 selection is one of the most storied rivalries in college football. Texas and Oklahoma, two of the Big 12's best teams, will meet for the 113th time on Saturday in Dallas. This year marks the first season since 2012 that both the Sooners and the Longhorns enter the Red River Showdown ranked in the AP Top 25.
Oklahoma is 3-2 in Red River rivalry games when College GameDay is on site. This marks GameDay's first appearance at the Oklahoma-Texas game since 2011, when the Sooners dominated the Longhorns in a commanding 55-17 win in the Lone Star State.
Check out our favorite signs from Saturday morning:
Can confirm pic.twitter.com/Y4MBfwAkub— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 6, 2018
Good thing @TheRealMoBamba chose basketball ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/X1KjegsOP6— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 6, 2018
Same, tbh pic.twitter.com/xjzvLBVGpG— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 6, 2018
Baker is a what? 😂😂😂#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/S3Hd5XL6cQ— PHIL C (@devilfists) October 6, 2018
Not sure Nebraska fans would agree 😬 pic.twitter.com/PqhK83NFY8— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 6, 2018
They don’t even go here! @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/tLU7Tp2iw8— Cre (@Cretamae) October 6, 2018
Why you gotta bring @StephenCurry30 into this pic.twitter.com/50RoZp5rch— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 6, 2018
Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET.