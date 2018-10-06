ESPN's College GameDay is live from the State Fair of Texas Saturday morning for the Red River Showdown between No. 19 Texas and No. 7 Oklahoma.

GameDay's Week 6 selection is one of the most storied rivalries in college football. Texas and Oklahoma, two of the Big 12's best teams, will meet for the 113th time on Saturday in Dallas. This year marks the first season since 2012 that both the Sooners and the Longhorns enter the Red River Showdown ranked in the AP Top 25.

Oklahoma is 3-2 in Red River rivalry games when College GameDay is on site. This marks GameDay's first appearance at the Oklahoma-Texas game since 2011, when the Sooners dominated the Longhorns in a commanding 55-17 win in the Lone Star State.

Check out our favorite signs from Saturday morning:

Not sure Nebraska fans would agree 😬 pic.twitter.com/PqhK83NFY8 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 6, 2018

Why you gotta bring @StephenCurry30 into this pic.twitter.com/50RoZp5rch — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 6, 2018

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET.