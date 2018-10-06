The California Golden Bears will visit Arizona for a Week 6 Saturday night showdown at 10 p.m. ET.

Cal (3-1) looks to secure its first conference win over Arizona (2-3) this weekend in Tuscon. The Golden Bears faced their first loss of the season in Week 5, falling to Pac-12 foe Oregon 42-24 after a bye week.

The Wildcats are also looking to rally after a four-point loss to USC. Junior quarterback Khalil Tate completed less than 50% of his passes in the loss, going just 16-for-33 but still managing 232 yards and two touchdowns. Arizona hopes for another win to bring the start of the Kevin Sumlin era back to an even 3-3 at the mid-season mark.

How to watch:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Cal: vs. UCLA (10/13), at Oregon State (10/20), vs. Washington (10/27)

Arizona: at Utah (10/12), at UCLA (10/20), vs. Oregon (10/27)