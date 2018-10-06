No. 13 Kentucky will travel to College Station on Saturday looking to achieve its best start since 1950 when the team faces Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

The Wildcats (5-0, 3-0) come into the game having won their first five games of the season for the first time since 2008. Their last victory was a 24-10 outing against South Carolina last week, with running back Benny Snell Jr. leading the team with 99 rushing yards and a score. Snell currently leads the FBS in carries and is avergaing 127.8 yards per game. Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops, who was the defensive coorindator at Florida State before taking the job at Kentucky, will be playing against former FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Snell's job on Saturday won't be easy, as the Aggies rush defense is currently allowing an FBS sixth-best average of 85 yards per game. Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1) is coming off of a shaky 24-17 win against Arkansas last week after yet another week of inconsistency from quarterback Kelly Mond. Mond, who has 1,221 yards, seven touchdowns and four rushing scores on the year, went 17 of 26 for 201 yards, throwing two interceptions for the second-straight game. Mond will need a better performance against the Wildcats' defense, who are allowing an FBS fourth-best 288.8 yards and 12.6 points per game.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN