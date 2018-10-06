Texas Freshman Keondre Coburn Made Baker Mayfield Pay for Tweeting at Him on Signing Day

Texas freshman Keondre Coburn told Mayfield the Longhorns would beat Oklahoma back on signing day.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 06, 2018

Keondre Coburn is sending some heat Baker Mayfield's way after the Texas Longhorns defeated Oklahoma on Saturday.

Coburn, a four-star recruit, made the Longhorns' fan base a promise in February: Texas would beat Oklahoma this season. Upon seeing Coburn's tweet on signing day, then-Sooners quarterback Mayfield had a few words to share.

"This is what we call being naive," Mayfield said in a since-deleted tweet. "Kid has no idea what it's like stepping into the Cotton Bowl. So here's how it works... The team north of the Red River doesn't flinch. But it's okay, you'll see for yourself, wish you the best."

In a classic showdown, the No. 19 Longhorns outlasted No. 7 Oklahoma 48–45 to tighten the Big 12 title race.

And Coburn made sure Mayfield paid for his comment.

"A promise is a promise," Coburn tweeted after the win, proving to Mayfield just how wrong he was earlier this year.

Both Texas and Oklahoma are now 5–1 on the year, with the Longhorns earning the tiebreaker after Saturday's win. Texas will play Baylor next week, while the Sooners have a bye.

