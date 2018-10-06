No. 22 Florida hosts No. 5 LSU on Saturday, Oct. 6, in Week 6 of the college football season. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

LSU (5-0, 2-0 SEC) is coming off a dominant 45-16 win over Ole Miss. Junior quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 292 yards and three scores to lead the Tigers to their second conference win of the season.

Florida (4-1, 2-1) is coming off a tight victory over Mississippi State, with Gators head coach Dan Mullen getting a win against the program he last coached. Florida's defense, which ranks 19th nationally in yards allowed per game and second in pass yards allowed, came away with six sacks against the Bulldogs, including two by defenisve lineman Jachai Polite.

See how to watch Saturday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

LSU: vs. No. 2 Georgia, 10/13; vs. Mississippi State, 10/20; vs. No. 1 Alabama, 11/3

Florida: at Vanderbilt, 10/13; at No. Georgia, 10/27; vs. Missouri, 11/3