How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Maryland at No. 15 Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 6.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 06, 2018

Maryland will travel to No. 15 Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 6 for a Big Ten matchup and the Wolverines' homecoming. 

Michigan fell to Notre Dame in Week 1, but has since won every game. The team (4–1) is coming off a 20–17 victory over Northwestern.

Maryland (3–1) is coming off a 42–13 win over Minnesota. The Terrapins season has been dominated by the off the field investigation into allegations of the program's toxic culture after the death of linebacker Jordan McNair in the offseason.

This is the eighth meeting between the two schools. The Wolverines hold a 6–1 advantage, and Michigan beat Maryland last season 35–10.

How to watch:

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Next three games:

Nebraska: vs. Rutgers (10/13), at Iowa (10/20), vs. Illinois (10/27)

Michigan: vs. Wisconsin (10/13), at Michigan State (10/20), vs. Penn State (11/3), 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)