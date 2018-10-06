Miami (FL) junior wide receiver Ahmmon Richards has reportedly suffered a disabling neck injury that will prevent him from ever playing football again, according to the Miami Herald.

Richards has appeared in just one game for the Hurricanes this season because of a knee injury. Earlier this week, head coach Mark Richt told reporters that Richards, who was kept out from practice, would be considered for a redshirt this season.

Richards was considered a potential early-round NFL draft pick. The 6'1", 205-pound wideout broke out during his freshman campaign, catching 49 passes for 934 yards and three touchdowns. Last season, in his sophomore year, he made 24 catches for 439 yards and three touchdowns through seven games in a season shortened due to a knee injury.

Richards is the second Hurricanes starter whose career has been halted due to a neck injury. Cornerback Malek Young's also suffered a career-ending neck injury during last year's Orange Bowl.