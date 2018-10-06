The Nebraska Cornhuskers will travel to Camp Randall Stadium looking to secure their first win of the season when they take on No. 16 Wisconsin in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Cornhuskers (0-4) are coming off of a 42-28 home loss to Purdue. Running back Devine Ozigbo rushed for 170 yards and two scores on 17 carries. Nebraska hasn't won a game since Oct. 28 of last year.

Wisconsin (3-1) is trying to keep pace in the Big Ten West with its fifth win of the year. The Badgers have won 12 of their last 13 home games and head into Saturday's game after beating Iowa 28-17 on the road. Quarterback Alex Hornibrook went 17 of 22 for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the outing.

Wisconsin leads the overall series 8-4.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV.