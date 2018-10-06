How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech on Oct. 6.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 06, 2018

No. 24 Virginia Tech welcomes No. 6 Notre Dame in its first ever trip to Blacksburg, Va., on Saturday night for a primetime Top 25 matchup.

Notre Dame (5–0) is coming off a 38-17 home victory over Stanford. Quarterback Ian Book, who recently replaced Brandon Wimbush, went 24-of-33 for 278 yards with four touchdowns.

Virginia Tech (3–1) is coming off a 31–14 win over Duke. Quarterback Ryan Willis who made his first start as a Hokie. He threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns to help snap Duke's seven-game win streak.  

The first time the two teams played was in 2016, when Virginia Tech came back to win 34–31 in South Bend, Ind. 

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games

Notre Dame: vs. Pittsburgh (10/13); at Navy (10/27); vs. Northwestern (11/3)

Virginia tech: at North Carolina (10/13); vs. Georgia Tech (10/25); vs. Boston College (11/3)

