How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how you can see Ohio State when it plays Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 6.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 06, 2018

The Ohio State Buckeyes host the Indiana Hoosiers in a batte of Big Ten East foes on Saturday. 

Ohio State is ranked No. 3 in the nation after going on the road and topping Penn State 27-26 last week. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has accounted for 20 touchdowns through five games for the undefeated Buckeyes, with 19 of those scores coming through the air. The running back tandem of J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber has combined to rush for 730 yards and six touchdowns so far this season.

The 4-1 Hoosiers are also coming into this contest after winning on the road last week. Indiana topped Rutgers 24-17 a week after it lost to Michigan State 35-21. Through the first two Big Ten games of the season, quarterback Peyton Ramsey has gone 59-for-86 for 460 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. In each of the Hoosiers' five games this season, the defense has allowed a score within the first two drives and in the four victories, the offense has also posted points within its first two possessions.

Last season when Indiana hosted Ohio State in the season opener, the Buckeyes won 49-21.

How to Watch

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on FOX Sports Go.

Next Three Games

Ohio State: vs. Minnesota (10/13), at Purdue (10/20), vs. Nebraska (11/3)

Indiana: vs. Iowa (10/13), vs. No. 11 Penn State (10/20), at Minnesota (10/26)

