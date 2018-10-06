The Ohio State marching band paid tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the group's homecoming halftime performance against Indiana.

The show, titled "I Have a Dream," featured five different formations, each highlighting a different part of the Civil Rights movement and the legacy of King, who was assassinated 50 years ago. Band members shaped the word "Dream" before forming the year 1968, remembering King's assassination and the passage of the Civil Rights Act. The performance also included the formation of the Lincoln Memorial, a call to "help your fellow man," and the words "free at last."

Music for the halftime show included “We Shall Overcome,” “People Got to Be Free,” and “Pride (In the Name of Love).”

Watch the performance below.

The No. 3 Buckeyes led Indiana 28–20 at halftime.