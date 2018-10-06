How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 06, 2018

No. 19 Texas will face No. 7 Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in the Red River Shootout on Saturday as the Longhorns look to secure their fifth consecutive victory.

Texas (4–1, 2–0) is coming off of a 19–14 win against Kansas State last week. The Longhorns jumped out to an early 19–0 lead before struggling to score down the stretch. Texas' defense did just enough to hold off the Wildcats late, helping clinch a win. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger went 29 of 36 for 207 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

The Sooners will head into Dallas with a perfect 5–0 record after upending Baylor 66-33 last week. Oklahoma quarterback Kyle Murray completed 17 of 21 passess for six touchdowns while adding 45 yards and another score on the ground.

Texas leads the all-time series 61-46-5. The Sooners have won the most recent two matchups.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live online with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

With fuboTV's Sports Plus Package, you also get access to original programming, award-winning documentaries and classic sports movies with SI TV. 

