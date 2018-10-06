No. 19 Texas will face No. 7 Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in the Red River Shootout on Saturday as the Longhorns look to secure their fifth consecutive victory.

Texas (4–1, 2–0) is coming off of a 19–14 win against Kansas State last week. The Longhorns jumped out to an early 19–0 lead before struggling to score down the stretch. Texas' defense did just enough to hold off the Wildcats late, helping clinch a win. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger went 29 of 36 for 207 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

The Sooners will head into Dallas with a perfect 5–0 record after upending Baylor 66-33 last week. Oklahoma quarterback Kyle Murray completed 17 of 21 passess for six touchdowns while adding 45 yards and another score on the ground.

Texas leads the all-time series 61-46-5. The Sooners have won the most recent two matchups.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: FOX

