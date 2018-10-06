Tim Tebow was inducted into Florida's Ring of Honor on Saturday during the first quarter of the No. 22 Gators' matchup against No. 5 LSU.

Tebow, currently an ESPN analyst and also plays baseball in the Mets minor league system, led Florida to two national championships (2006, 2008) and also won the Heisman Trophy (2007) during his college football career. He's the sixth player to join the program's Ring of Honor.

Tim Tebow has now been formally immortalized at The Swamp



(via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/hna2v55F0i — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) October 6, 2018

"I want to thank my mom and dad for making me a Gator on Day 1," Tebow said. "I want to thank all of my teammates and coaches for having my back through thick and thin. I love you guys. And Gator Nation, I love you guys. Thank you.

"I was born a Gator. I played as a Gator, and I'll die a Gator."