Watch: Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa Goes Off for Four Touchdowns in First Half vs. Arkansas

Not a bad stat line for two quarters: 10-of-12 passes for 334 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 06, 2018

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been building himself quite the Heisman campaign this season, and Saturday's dominant performance against Arkansas only added to his case.

The sophomore quarterback went 10-of-12 for 334 yards and four touchdowns in just two quarters for Alabama to give the team a commanding 41–14 lead at the break. He threw one incompletion on his lone second-half drive before spending the rest of the Crimson Tide’s blowout win on the sidelines.

It didn't take Tagovailoa long to get on the board. On the first play of the game, the Heisman frontrunner threw a 76-yard strike to tight end Irv Smith Jr. to give Alabama a 7-0 lead just 21 seconds in.

On Alabama's next possession, Tagovailoa found Smith again, who ran for 47 yards before fumbling. Henry Ruggs III recovered the ball and ran it 12 yards for the team's second score.

Tagovailoa connected with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy twice on passes of 42 and 60 yards for his last two scores of the afternoon.

Tagovailoa has thrown one more touchdown pass (18) than Greg McElroy threw in Alabama's entire 2009 national championship season. He is currently 76-of-102 for 1,495 yards and has no interceptions on the year, and he has yet to play in a fourth quarter.

