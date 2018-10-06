How to Watch UCLA vs. No. 10 Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Here's how you can watch No. 10 Washington face UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 6, in Week 6 of college football action.

By Kaelen Jones
October 06, 2018

UCLA hosts No. 10 Washington on Saturday in a Pac-12 contest, with kickoff from the Rose Bowl scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Washington (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) crept back into the national title picture after a dominant 35-7 win against BYU last week. Senior quarterback Jake Browning completed 23 of 25 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown to lead the offensive charge. Junior defensive back Myles Bryant recorded four total tackles and a sack, keying a stout performance from the country's 10th-ranked defensive unit.

UCLA (0-4, 0-1), in its first season under the direction of head coach Chip Kelly, is off to its worst start since 1971. Last week, the Bruins suffered a 38-16 loss against Colorado, their third straight loss by two possessions or more. UCLA is hoping to avoid its first 0-5 start since 1943.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's contest

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch with FOX Sports Go.

Next three games:

Washington: at No. 18 Oregon, 10/13; vs. No. 21 Colorado, 10/20; at California, 10/27

UCLA: at California, 10/13; vs. Arizona, 10/20; vs. Utah, 10/26

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)