Vanderbilt visits No. 2 Georgia on Saturday in Week 6 of the college football season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia (5–0, 3–0 SEC) is coming off a dominant 38–12 win over Tennesee and continues to hold down a spot in the nation's top five. The Bulldogs defense limited the Vols to 66 rushing yards, while Georgia earned five rushing touchdowns.

Vanderbilt (3–2, 0–1 SEC) is coming off a 31–27 win over Tennessee State, which held a halftime lead. But a pair of quick touchdowns in the second half gave Vanderbilt the lead. The team held on to win after Tennesse State turned the ball over late in the the fourth quarter.

Georgia leads the series, which dates back to 1893, 56-20-2.

How to Watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: WatchESPN

Next three games:

Georgia: at No. 5 LSU, 10/13; vs. No. 22 Florida, 10/27; at No. 13 Kentucky, 11/3

