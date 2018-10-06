How to Watch Alabama vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Info, Start Time

Find out how to watch Alabama vs. Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 6.

By Jenna West
October 06, 2018

SEC plays rolls on as No. 1 Alabama visits Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 6.

With an undefeated record, Alabama continues its chase for the national championship title. Last week, the Tide beat Lousisiana 56-14 as Tua Tagovailoa finished 8-of-8 for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Tagovailoa also recorded two carries for 12 yards before leaving before halftime.

Arkansas is seeking its first win since Week 1. The Razorbacks struggled last week against Texas A&M, who was ahead 17-0 in the second quarter before Arkansas even had a first down. With 1:11 left on the clock and down only 24-17, Arkansas failed to force the game to overtime when Aggies defensive back Donovan Wilson intercepted a pass by Ty Storey.

Alabama enters Saturday's game having won the last 10 consecutive games over Arkansas in the series.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.

Next three games:

Alabama: vs. Missouri (10/13), at Tennessee (10/20), at LSU (11/3)

Arkansas: vs. Ole Miss (10/13), vs. Tulsa (10/20), vs. Vanderbilt (10/27)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)