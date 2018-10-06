SEC plays rolls on as No. 1 Alabama visits Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 6.

With an undefeated record, Alabama continues its chase for the national championship title. Last week, the Tide beat Lousisiana 56-14 as Tua Tagovailoa finished 8-of-8 for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Tagovailoa also recorded two carries for 12 yards before leaving before halftime.

Arkansas is seeking its first win since Week 1. The Razorbacks struggled last week against Texas A&M, who was ahead 17-0 in the second quarter before Arkansas even had a first down. With 1:11 left on the clock and down only 24-17, Arkansas failed to force the game to overtime when Aggies defensive back Donovan Wilson intercepted a pass by Ty Storey.

Alabama enters Saturday's game having won the last 10 consecutive games over Arkansas in the series.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.

Next three games:

Alabama: vs. Missouri (10/13), at Tennessee (10/20), at LSU (11/3)

Arkansas: vs. Ole Miss (10/13), vs. Tulsa (10/20), vs. Vanderbilt (10/27)