What, Exactly, is a Virginia Tech Hokie?

Virginia Tech's mascot is really just a turkey, but they call it a HokieBird.

By Emily Caron
October 06, 2018

The Virginia Tech Hokie is a thing of mystery. For fans unfamiliar with Tech's mascot, the much-beloved bird is an orange and maroon turkey—but it's called a HokieBird, hence the nickname "Hokies."

The nickname originated in the 1896 when the Virginia Agricultural and Mechanical College (VAMC) changed its name Virginia Polytechnic Institute, now known commonly as Virginia Tech. Then abbreviated as "V.P.I," school administrators held a contest to find a new cheer to go with the University's new name.

Senior O.M. Stull won the contest with his cheer, "Hoki, Hoki, Hoki, Hy; Techs! Techs! V.P.I." While Stull later admitted that the word 'hoki' had no real meaning, it worked as an attention-getter. The term stuck.

Athletes became known as "Hokies," and "Techs," across campus at the same time that the nickname "Gobblers" surfaced. Stories swirled about the origins of the nickname, but most said it came from how Virginia Tech's athletes "gobbled" their food faster than anyone else. While the origins of Gobblers is more folklore than fact, all terms became fair game at the turn of the century.

The Gobbler nickname, however, resulted in the arrival of Virginia Tech's first feathered mascot in 1913: a turkey, real gobbler and all.

The live turkey was eventually replaced by a mascot in a Tech-themed turkey costume, complete with maroon and orange feathers. "Hokies" fell out of fashion and the mascot maintained the name "Gobbler" until the arrival of Virginia Tech football coach and athletic director Bill Dooley in 1978. Dooley heard the stories about the nickname's origins and was unhappy about the image it conveyed about his team's eating habits. Dooley immediately removed the gobbling sound from the scoreboard and reinstated the original nickname, "the Hokies."

The mascot remained, although renamed, and HokieBird was born. Despite several changes to its appearance since, the mascot's name has stayed the same since 1978. Students, fans and athletes are known simply as 'hokies,' all the result of a 1896 name change.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)