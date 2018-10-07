LSU, Oklahoma and Auburn Drop Out of Top 10 as Texas, Florida Rise in New AP Poll

After eight ranked teams were defeated Saturday, see how the AP Poll has adjusted.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 07, 2018

Week 6 of the college football season saw a pair of teams in the top 10 get knocked from the ranks of the undefeated.

Florida handed LSU its first loss of the season in a 27-19 contest in Gainesville and Texas picked up the upset victory over Oklahoma 48-45 in this year's Red River Rivalry. The Gators climbed up to No. 14 and the Longhorns shot up to No. 9 while the Tigers fell to No. 13 and the Sooners dropped to No. 11.

Auburn was another top-10 team that went down on Saturday as a 23-9 loss to Mississippi State moved the Tigers to 4-2 on the season. Auburn is now No. 21 in the nation after spending the entire season in the top 10 until this point. The Bulldogs pulled themselves back into the top 25 with the victory after being unranked for the first time this season last week.

In total, eight ranked teams tasted defeat on Saturday. Virginia Tech's loss to Notre Dame was the only instance where the winning team entered the game ranked higher. Kentucky, Stanford, Michigan State and Oklahoma State joined Auburn as the teams that lost to unranked competition this week.

Not much changed at the top of the ranking beside the Fighting Irish sliding into the top five.

View the full poll here.

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. West Virginia

7. Washington

8. Penn State

9. Texas

10. UCF

11. Oklahoma

12. Michigan

13. LSU

14. Florida

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Oregon

18. Kentucky

19. Colorado

20. NC State

21. Auburn

22. Texas A&M

23. South Florida

24. Mississippi State

25. Cincinnati

