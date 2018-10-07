How to Watch Broncos vs. Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Sam Greenwood / Getty Staff

How to watch Broncos vs. Jets on Sunday, Oct. 7.

By Emily Caron
October 07, 2018

The Denver Broncos will visit the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 7 in a crucial game for both teams. 

Denver (2-2) enters Week 5 after falling to the Chiefs 27-23 for their second consecutive loss. The Broncos started the season with back-to-back wins under QB Case Keenum, but struggled in Weeks 3 and 4 as Keenum went just 21-of-33 for 245 yards for no touchdowns and one interception last Sunday. Despite their difficulties in the air, the Broncos remained in the game on the ground, with Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman running for the team's two touchdowns. Denver led Kansas City 20-13 going into the fourth quarter, but Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes rallied his team for two late game touchdowns to take the win away from the Broncos.

Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold struggled against the Jaguars secondary, completing just 17 of 34 passes for 167 yards. Tight end Jordan Leggett brought in the team's lone touchdown while Blake Bortles and Jacksonville's offense trounced New York's defense. The Jets are just 1-3 on the season and look to Week 5 to secure a second win at home.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)