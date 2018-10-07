The Denver Broncos will visit the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 7 in a crucial game for both teams.

Denver (2-2) enters Week 5 after falling to the Chiefs 27-23 for their second consecutive loss. The Broncos started the season with back-to-back wins under QB Case Keenum, but struggled in Weeks 3 and 4 as Keenum went just 21-of-33 for 245 yards for no touchdowns and one interception last Sunday. Despite their difficulties in the air, the Broncos remained in the game on the ground, with Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman running for the team's two touchdowns. Denver led Kansas City 20-13 going into the fourth quarter, but Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes rallied his team for two late game touchdowns to take the win away from the Broncos.

Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold struggled against the Jaguars secondary, completing just 17 of 34 passes for 167 yards. Tight end Jordan Leggett brought in the team's lone touchdown while Blake Bortles and Jacksonville's offense trounced New York's defense. The Jets are just 1-3 on the season and look to Week 5 to secure a second win at home.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.