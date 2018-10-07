Winningest Coach in College Football History John Gagliardi Dies at 91

Gagliardi won 489 games in 64 years, serving 60 seasons as the head coach of Division III St. John's.

By Michael Shapiro
October 07, 2018

John Gagliardi, the former head coach of Division III St. John's (Minn.), died at 91 on Sunday morning, six years after he ended his 60-year career with the Johnnies in 2012. 

Gagliardi is the winningest coach in college football history, accumulating 489 victories in his 64-year career. He ended his tenure with St. John's sporting a 489–138–11 all-time record, winning 77 percent of his games. 

"John Gagliardi was not only an extraordinary coach, he was also an educator of young men and builder of character," St. John's President Michael Hemesath said in a statement. "John inspired deep and enduring loyalty and passion among his players across the decades because he taught them lessons through the medium of football that served them well in their personal and professional lives long after graduating from Saint John's University. His is a legacy any educator would be extremely proud of."

The Johnnies captured four Division III national championships with Gagliardi at the helm, winning in 1963, 1965, 1976 and 2003. Gagliardi passed former Grambling State head coach Eddie Robinson for the all-time wins record on Nov. 1 2003, capturing his 409th career victory. 

 

