A Maryland football booster was removed from the school's travel group for Saturday's game at Michigan after players learned he was on a charter flight, reports ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

According to Rittenberg, players were outraged to learn to that booster Rick Jaklitsch had been set to travel with the team on Friday along with other boosters. They told athletic staffers, and Jaklitsch didn't take the flight.

In a story published by the independent student newspaper, The Diamondback on Oct. 1, Jaklitsch and other boosters voiced their support for football coach D.J. Durkin, who was placed on administrative leave while the university investigates allegations of a toxic culture in the program. In addition to calling Durkin's suspension "ridiculous," Jaklitsch discussed the situation surrounding Jordan McNair, who died in June after suffering heatstroke at May 29 workout.

"As much as we hate to say this, Jordan didn't do what Jordan was supposed to do," Jaklitsch told The Diamondback. "A trainer like [Maryland athletic trainer] Wes Robinson thinks a kid's properly hydrated and runs a drill set up for kids that are properly hydrated, and when the kid didn't drink the gallon he knew he had to drink, that's going to send the wrong signal to the person running the drill."

A university report released last month revealed that athletic trainers made mistakes in McNair's care.

Michigan beat Maryland 42–21 on Saturday.